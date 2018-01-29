Featured
Man killed, teens injured in crash south of Carman, Man.
A man has died after a pickup truck and a semi crashed near Carman, Man. Sunday night.
Officers said they were called to the collision at around 5 p.m. on Road 32 North and Road 28 West in the RM of Dufferin.
RCMP said their initial investigation showed that a semi and a pickup truck collided at an uncontrolled intersection.
Police said the 47-year-old man driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been upgraded to stable.
A 16-year-old girl who was also in the truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers said all the occupants of the pickup are from the RM of Thompson.
The 35-year-old man driving the semi was from the RM of Portage la Prairie, and was uninjured.
RCMP said alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision.
A forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.