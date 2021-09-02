WINNIPEG -- One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fight in the city’s North End on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the incident in the 100 block of Salter Street at around 6:45 p.m.

Officers said there was a physical fight between two men, with one being taken to the hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police took one man into custody.

Images from the scene show several police vehicles and police tape up around a convenience store.

There is no word yet on whether any charges have been laid in this incident.