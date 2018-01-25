Winnipeg police have arrested six people after a man was attacked during a meeting arranged through an online dating site.

Police said it happened shortly after 12 a.m. on Dec. 20, when the victim followed up on arrangements to meet a female in the 300 block of Maryland Street.

Two females welcomed him to a residence, police said, but once inside, demanded money. Police said he argued against paying, because he thought the encounter was consensual.

That’s when police said three males appeared and made more demands for money. The man was attacked after he refused to pay.

Police said the victim broke a window while trying to escape, and was struck in the upper body repeatedly with a metal object, before he was tied up and forced into his vehicle.

Police said his attackers then drove to the victim’s house, which was robbed, before the victim was driven to another location and abandoned in his vehicle.

“The suspects had left, and he had almost immediately attempted to get out of the vehicle and get some help,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Skrabek said police would not be releasing the name of the site the meeting was arranged over, but reminded potential online daters fact-check before meeting up with strangers.

“The internet can be a horrible thing, or the internet can be a great thing,” said Skrabek, suggesting that a location could be a red flag.

“Who do you know, who knows where you are, and how comfortable are you. And it’s trusting your instincts,” said Skrabek, adding, “If you’re feeling unsafe and insecure about something, don’t go through with it.”

Initially police arrested three teens and two adults at the alleged location of the meeting: a 16-year-old-boy, a 15 and a 17-year-old girl, a 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man.

On Wednesday, police said a 16-year-old girl turned herself in. All are charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the attack.