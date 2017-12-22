

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.

Investigators said Daniel John Bunn was last heard from by family members on November 26.

The Mounties said they are concerned for Bunn’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators.

Bunn was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and brown winter boots.

Anyone with information can call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.