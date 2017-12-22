Featured
Man missing for nearly a month: RCMP seeking public’s help
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 11:53AM CST
RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.
Investigators said Daniel John Bunn was last heard from by family members on November 26.
The Mounties said they are concerned for Bunn’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators.
Bunn was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and brown winter boots.
Anyone with information can call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.