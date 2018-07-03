The search for a Winnipeg man who disappeared from a music festival near Dauphin over the weekend ended in tragedy Tuesday.

Family told CTV News Danny Kidane had been found dead.

The 24-year-old was last seen with friends on Saturday at Dauphin's Countryfest.

Members of the local fire department and RCMP had been going through the torn down festival site Tuesday, looking predominantly near a creek.

When reached Tuesday night, Danny’s brother Hiben Kidane referred CTV News to a Facebook post, which reads in part:

"Today is officially the worst day of my life. I lost my gaurdian [sic] angel, my rock, my little brother. Tell your family how much you love them because you never know when they might leave you.”

The family is asking for privacy.

A request for comment from RCMP was not returned Tuesday night.