WINNIPEG -- A man who has been missing since October 2019 has been found dead, Winnipeg police say.

Police announced on Thursday that 31-year-old David Lal had been located deceased. They said no criminality is suspected at this time.

Police previously announced that Lal was last seen in the Wolseley area of Winnipeg on Oct. 11, 2019.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Lal.