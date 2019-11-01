WINNIPEG -- A man who police said admitted to being on meth was arrested after passengers on a Winnipeg Transit bus were threatened with a knife early Friday morning.

Police said at around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to the bus, which was stopped on Dunkirk Drive near Kingston Row.

The man who made the threats left the bus, police said. After a short chase, officers caught a suspect and said an eight-inch knife was seized.

Police said there were no injuries.

Roxy Pierre Colomb, 34, from Lynn Lake, Man., has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon.

Police said the accused admitted to using methamphetamine prior to this incident.