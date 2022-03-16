Man on snowmobile leads police on multi-hour chase before being arrested: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man who led police on a four-hour snowmobile chase through parts of the city.

On March 13, around 12 p.m., police received a report that a snowmobile was allegedly being driven illegally in a residential area of St. Norbert.

Police said officers went to the area on snowmobiles to search for the person, along with the K9 unit and AIR1 which were brought in to help find him. Police said the man was eventually identified, and it was determined he was wanted on firearm-related charges.

Police said the man on the snowmobile was able to evade police for four hours, travelling throughout the southeast part of the city.

Eventually, police said officers were able to arrest the man. Investigators said it was later learned that the snowmobile the man was riding was stolen and during the investigation a total of three snowmobiles were recovered.

Curtis McGirr, from Winnipeg, has been charged with three counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000. He is also facing charges of failing to comply with conditions of a release order, flight while being pursued by a peace officer, as well as a warrant.

McGirr remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.