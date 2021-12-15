Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death in crash that killed U of M student

A Manitoba man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death in a fatal crash more than two years ago that killed a promising, caring and beloved University of Manitoba student.

Ethan Boyer, 19, was on his way to school when he died in the collision on Oct. 25, 2019.

Court heard Samuel Maendel was driving eastbound in the left lane of the Perimeter Highway in a red Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer loaded with heavy rock. He was travelling behind Boyer, who was in a red Honda Accord, approaching the Brady Road intersection which no longer exists.

A black Peterbilt semi-truck towing two trailers was travelling in front of Boyer.

Reading from an agreed statement of facts, Crown attorney Colin Soul said a white pickup truck pulling a trailer pulled onto the highway from Brady Rd., to turn left and head west on the Perimeter, partially blocking the eastbound left lane.

Soul told court Boyer and the driver of the black semi in front of him both slowed down.

“Maendel, travelling in the left lane, initially swerved into the right lane,” Soul said, adding this action forced another vehicle in the right lane to swerve onto the shoulder.

Court heard Maendel then swerved back into the left lane as there was another semi ahead of him in the right lane.

Soul told court Maendel tried to slow down but couldn’t bring the semi to a stop.

“The red Peterbilt struck Boyer’s Honda, pushing it into the rear of the black Peterbilt super-B,” Soul told the court. “The Honda was crushed between the two Peterbilt trucks, compressing the vehicle to less than half its original length.”

Police and emergency services were called to the scene, where Maendel remained and cooperated with authorities.

“It was quickly determined Boyer was deceased as it was not a survivable incident,” Soul told the court.

Soul told the court the Crown and defence are jointly seeking a sentence of a $2,000 fine and two-year driving ban.

Maendel wasn’t charged until Apr. 2021. Soul told the judge Maendel then took responsibility for the matter within 45 days.

Soul said in court Maendel’s semi was governed to go no faster than 106 km/h. He told the court neither alcohol, drugs, nor cell phone use were factors in the collision. An RCMP collision reconstructionist determined Maendel struck Boyer’s car at no less than 74 km/h. The reconstructionist found driver inattention or distraction may have been contributing factors.

A total of 18 victim impact statements were written by family and friends and many were read in court Wednesday morning, most by the Crown.

Family members shared the shock and devastation they experienced as they learned about the fatal crash through phone calls from Boyer’s parents.

Some described fear and gripping the steering wheel tighter when approaching semi-trucks on the highway.

They shared feelings of emptiness at family gatherings and spoke about the opportunities Boyer has missed out on.

“Our lives are not the same, I want Ethan back,” Ethan’s aunt told the court. “All of our wounds have been reopened. This is all raw again.”

“And to you, sir, the offender I pray that one day you find peace and repentance in your healing relationship with God.”

Family members described Ethan as a caring young man with a love of hockey and animals.

The hearing continues Wednesday afternoon. Boyer’s immediate family — dad Dana, mom Susan and brother Reid — are set to address the court.

Maendel’s lawyer has yet to make submissions.

The judge has not yet ruled on a sentence for Maendel.