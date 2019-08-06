

CTV News Winnipeg





A convenience store employee escaped unscathed after Winnipeg police say a man pointed a gun and pulled the trigger several times, but the firearm failed to fire.

Officers say it happened during an attempted robbery at a convenience store in the 1100 block of Kildare Avenue East on July 30.

The male suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the employee’s head and pulled the trigger several times. When it failed to fire, the suspect reloaded the gun and pulled the trigger again.

Again the handgun didn’t fire, and the suspect fled the store with stolen product.

Once outside, the suspect allegedly pointed the gun at two bystanders before running away,

On Aug.3 just before 1 a.m., police arrested the suspect in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Tyrell Jeferd Wood, 21, is charged with attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, several other weapons offenses.

He was also processed on two outstanding arrest warrants for failing to comply with probation.

He was detained in custody.