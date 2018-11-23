

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have laid charges after an elderly couple was convinced to give funds to a man who presented himself as a finance professional, but didn’t actually have the qualifications.

Police said in May 2017 they received a complaint about an act of fraud.

The RCMP’s Headingley detachment and commercial crime unit launched an investigation and discovered the couple had received services from a man who was posing as a financial and tax advisor, but didn't actually have any current professional designations in the field.

The Mounties said the couple were allegedly convinced to cash out a large amount of their assets for the man to take care of on their behalf.

Police allege the man converted the funds for his personal benefit.

Charles Morrison, 69, has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000. He is in custody,

“Morrison enticed these people to provide funds. Unfortunately, those funds do not appear to be used as intended,” said Sgt. Breanne Chanel, a member of the RCMP commercial crime unit, in a news release.

“People are reminded to do their research when it comes to selecting a trusted financial advisor.”