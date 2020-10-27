WINNIPEG -- A 32-year-old man is presumed dead after falling off a train bridge and into a Manitoba river on Oct. 25.

RCMP officers in Gypsumville, Man., were notified of the incident, which took place in Fairford, Man., around 9:50 p.m.

Mounties said the man and his younger sister were walking across the train bridge when he fell into the Fairford River.

Officers, along with the local fire department and volunteers searched the river and shoreline, but did not find the man.

Police continue to investigate and search for the man, who is presumed dead.