RCMP said a 22-year-old man is presumed to have drowned after falling from a bridge in Fairford.

It happened Tuesday at around 7:15 p.m. at an old rail crossing over the Fairford River known locally as the ‘black bridge.’ The Mounties said the man fell into the water and his friend lost sight of him, and that it was dark and the currents were strong at the time.

Police searched with local firefighters and volunteers to no avail. Alcohol is believed to have played a role, police said.