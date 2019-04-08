

CTV Winnipeg





A 56-year-old man received more than 50 stitches and staples after he had a beer bottled smashed over his head and was stabbed repeatedly on Sunday, said police.

Around 1:37 a.m. police went to the 300 block of York Avenue, following the report of an assault, where they found a man with upper body stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he received dozens of stitches and staples.

The 56-year-old told police he was socializing with another man earlier in the evening, when, unprovoked, the man hit him in the head with a beer bottle and stabbed him. The victim’s bag was stolen and the suspect left the scene.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man in the 100 block of Hargrave Street.

Jared Gerlinger, from Brandon, Man., has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a condition of his recognizance. He is in custody.