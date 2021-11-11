Man robbed at gunpoint in Winnipeg's West End

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police officers have made an arrest after a man was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s West End on Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m., a man flagged down officers near Maryland Street and Notre Dame, notifying them he had just been robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects.

The victim, who is in his twenties, said he was walking down Maryland Street with his clean laundry in a rolling duffle bag, when he was confronted by the suspects at gunpoint. Police allege the suspects demanded the man’s personal property, including the jacket he was wearing. The suspects then ran away.

Officers searched the area and found a man who matched the suspect’s description and was pulling a rolling duffle bag. He was taken into custody, where police say he uttered threats and spit on an officer.

Curtis Lee Severight, 28, has been charged with several offences, including armed robbery using a restricted firearm, and assaulting a peace officer.

The major crimes unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

ZIP GUN FOUND IN STOLEN CAR: POLICE

In a separate incident on Tuesday that took place around 6:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Cumberland Avenue and Kennedy Street. Police allege the car was violating the Highway Traffic Act and listed as stolen.

Police took one man, who was the only person in the car, into custody.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a loaded improvised firing device (a zip gun) and a prohibited type of bear spray.

Charles Roger Knott, 28, has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is in custody.

None of the charges in either of these incidents have been proven in court.