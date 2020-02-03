WINNIPEG -- A 41-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges following a crime spree on Sunday afternoon where the suspect pretended a pipe wrench was a gun, according to Winnipeg police.

Police allege the suspect went into a restaurant in the 1100 block of Pembina Highway holding a pipe wrench as if it were a gun and demanded money from an employee, who gave him $300. The restaurant worker was not hurt.

Immediately afterward, police say the suspect went to a neighbouring business with the pipe wrench wrapped in a cloth and posed as a gun, demanded money from an employee and threatened to shoot him. He got less than $100 and left.

Officers say the suspect then went to a gas station in the 1000 block of Pembina Highway, still armed with the pipe wrench. Cops allege he demanded an employee call him a taxi and threatened to shoot them. Police say the suspect eventually left the gas station and confronted a person in the parking lot at another business.

Police were called to the incidents around 3:35 p.m. and, with the help of some citizens, found the suspect near Pembina Highway and Jubilee Avenue.

Darrell Walter Longclaws, 41, has been arrested and charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon and two counts of robbery.

He’s in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

None of the charges have been tested in court.