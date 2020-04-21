WINNIPEG -- One person is in custody and police are still investigating after two separate carjackings on Monday.

The first incident happened around 8:40 a.m. Officers were called to the area of Bannerman Avenue and Charles Street after reports of an injured man in the back lane.

When police arrived, they found a 68-year-old man. Police said the man was injured and determined he was run over by his own vehicle after he was carjacked.

Winnipeg police said two suspects, a man and woman, confronted the victim when he was getting into his car. They said he was hit by an object and pulled out of the vehicle. According to police, the suspects took the vehicle and ran over the man in the process.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and in unstable condition.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers with the major crimes unit said they saw a female driving the stolen vehicle in the area of McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but police said the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

The car was later found abandoned in the neighbourhood of Riverbend, and at 12:04 p.m. police received a call from a resident in the neighbourhood after they heard someone calling for help in a garbage bin.

When police arrived they determined the person in the garbage bin was the same female who was a suspect in the carjacking. Police said she got stuck while trying to hide from police. Officers said she was found with the keys to the vehicle.

A 16-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged with:

• Robbery;

• Aggravated assault;

• Dangerous operation of a conveyance;

• Flight while being pursued by a peace officer; and

• Operating a conveyance while prohibited by an order under the criminal code.

She is currently in custody. The charges against her have not been proven in court. The major crimes unit is investigating.

The second incident happened at 9:25 a.m. Officers were called to the Health Sciences Centre after a 59-year-old man said he had his vehicle stolen while his 88-year-old father was in the passenger seat.

Police said the man was unloading items from his SUV when a man confronted him and stole the vehicle. Security at the Health Sciences Centre tried to stop the suspect but he got away with the 88-year-old man still inside.

Shortly after the incident, officers found the SUV going on Notre Dame Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, the 88-year-old man was able to escape and only had minor injuries after falling.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but police said the driver rammed a police vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit started and a second police vehicle was rammed during the incident.

Police later found the SUV abandoned in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Police continue to investigate the incident and if anyone has information they are asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.