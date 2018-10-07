

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a reports of an assault in the area of Ellice Avenue and McGee Street around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and police said he has since been upgraded to stable.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.