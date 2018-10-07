Featured
Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in West End
A man in his 20's was stabbed and assaulted in the West End on Sunday morning. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 12:23PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a reports of an assault in the area of Ellice Avenue and McGee Street around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and police said he has since been upgraded to stable.
Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.