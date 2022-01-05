Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMP

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.

On Tuesday just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured man outside of a home on Portage Road.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in The Pas, where he was pronounced dead.

Moose Lake RCMP officers, as well as the major crimes and forensic identification services, are investigating the incident.