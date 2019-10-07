Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a 54-year-old man died while in a cell at the RCMP detachment in The Pas, Man.

The Independent Investigation Unit said on Saturday evening Mounties responded to an intoxicated person call, arrested a man and brought him back to the detachment. When police checked on the man in the early morning hours of Sunday, they found him unresponsive. EMS pronounced the man dead.

The IIU is investigating, and a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone who was information or video is asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

No further details will be given at this time.