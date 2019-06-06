

CTV Winnipeg





A man who was reportedly taking pictures of kids at a playground has left a Winnipeg school on high alert.

Winnipeg police say they received a report on Wednesday that a man was talking to kids on the grounds outside École St. Germain, a French Immersion school in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood.

The day before, police allege the same man appeared to be watching the kids and was last seen on the bike path alongside the playground.

The man is described as Caucasian and in his 60s, with a medium build. He was riding a yellow bike and wearing a bike helmet and sunglasses.

On May 24, police say a man was seen at the same location and appeared to be taking photos or video of students. When staff approached him, he drove off in a new model light blue pickup truck.

In that case police say the man was described as a Caucasian male in his 50s with a medium build with light brown/grey hair.

It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

On Tuesday, École St. Germain sent a letter to parents advising them “we remain diligent with our supervision and police continue to patrol the area regularly. We are maintaining an increased number of supervisors outside at recess and all teachers will be reviewing safety strategies with their students today.”

The letter asks parents to review strategies such as not talking to strangers and using the buddy system with their children.

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit is investigating.