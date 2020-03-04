WINNIPEG -- An inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre was taken to the hospital after seven other inmates attacked him using furniture, according to Brandon police.

Officers said they received the report of the assault on Jan. 24.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Five suspects remain in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre: three 25-year-old men, one 20-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man are set to appear in court Wednesday for charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The two other suspects will face the same charges once arrested.

None of the charges have been tested in court.