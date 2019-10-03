A man went to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after Winnipeg police say he was stabbed multiple times during an argument.

Around 4 p.m. officers went to the 600 block of Martin Avenue East where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

Police allege the victim and another man, who both live at the home where the incident took place, got into argument which escalated into a stabbing.

The suspect left the scene but was later found by police.

After being taken to hospital, the victim was updated to stable condition.

Winnipeg’s Bradley Joshua Sharkey, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He’s in custody.