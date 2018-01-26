Featured
Man sent to hospital after serious collision in West End
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 5:21AM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 26, 2018 5:26AM CST
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition following a serious vehicle collision in the West End Thursday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. The intersection at Notre Dame and Isabel was shut down but has since reopened and the scene is now cleared.
A semi-truck was stopped in the middle of the road.
No word yet on what led to the crash.