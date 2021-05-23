WINNIPEG -- A man was sent to hospital after a collision Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Kenaston Boulevard. The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

Traffic was blocked off in the area while crews worked to clear the scene. CTV News observed a motorcycle being taken away by a tow truck around 7:30 p.m. and debris on the road.

Police weren’t able to say what led to the collision or the status of the man in hospital.

The Traffic Division is investigating.