Man sent to hospital following Sunday afternoon collision
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:30PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Traffic Division is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- A man was sent to hospital after a collision Sunday afternoon.
It happened near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Kenaston Boulevard. The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.
Traffic was blocked off in the area while crews worked to clear the scene. CTV News observed a motorcycle being taken away by a tow truck around 7:30 p.m. and debris on the road.
Police weren’t able to say what led to the collision or the status of the man in hospital.
The Traffic Division is investigating.