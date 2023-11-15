Man seriously injured after being attacked in his car: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking for information after a man was attacked in his car on Oct. 12 in the River-Osborne area.

According to police, a 72-year-old man was driving his black 2014 Dodge Caravan westbound in the 200 block of River Avenue around 1:20 p.m. when a cyclist crossed in front of his van. This prompted the driver to stop suddenly to avoid a crash.

Police said the cyclist got angry and began to yell profanities, so the driver of the van rolled down his window to speak with the cyclist.

The WPS alleges that once the window was down, a second unknown person went to the window and struck the victim in the upper body, which caused extensive injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating. Officers believe that there were other drivers in the area at the time of the attack, who may have information to share to help police identify the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.