

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police are asking for information after a man drove to a police station saying he was shot at an ATM.

Police said a man called 911 on Monday morning shortly after 2 am. He told police he had been shot and was driving himself to the North District Police Station on Hartford Avenue. The man told police he was at a bank ATM near Henderson Highway and Springfield Road when a masked suspect confronted and shot him.

Police said when the man arrived at the station, officers saw that he had been shot in the upper body. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services took the man to hospital in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.