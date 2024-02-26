Man shot at police while barricading himself inside home; IIU now investigating

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was sent to hospital during a police incident in St. Vital Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Worthington Avenue for a 44-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants.

When police arrived, the man refused to come to the door and speak with officers, and he allegedly fired a gun from the home at police, prompting the tactical team to be called in.

A school in the area was placed in a hold-and-secure as a precaution.

At approximately 2:30, smoke was seen coming from the home, prompting Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to arrive. The fire was extinguished by 3 p.m.

Police said the man then exited the home without listening to police commands. The tactical team fired a bean bag round at the man, temporarily incapacitating him, and allowing police to arrest him.

The man was hospitalized with minor injuries and smoke inhalation. He is facing multiple charges, including five outstanding warrants, police said.

Due to the injury from the bean-bag round, the independent Investigation Unit has been called in to investigate, police said.