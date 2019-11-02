WINNIPEG -- A man has been charged with second degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Riverton Avenue home.

Karen Jane Letniak was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue on Oct. 18. She was 48-years-old. Her death was the city’s 32nd homicide so far this year.

Officers were called to the residence around 8 a.m., for a report of a domestic incident. When officers arrived, there was a confrontation with a man, and officer’s shot him. He was taken to hospital. Upon his release, officers arrested and charged him. Police said the man knew Letniak, but could not speak to the nature of their relationship.

Winnipeg police said a post-mortem examination determined the cause of Letniak’s death to be a homicide.

Winnipeg police have charged Cody Don Saunders, 26, with second degree murder, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating the officer-involved shooting.