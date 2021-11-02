Man shot by RCMP officer faces weapon, assault charges

Winnipeg -

A man who was shot and injured by a Thompson RCMP officer has now been charged with weapon and assault charges.

Mounties said they arrested 30-year-old Raymond Michelle on Oct. 31 in connection with the encounter with a police officer.

Police said the officer was serving documents to an unrelated person on Princeton Drive in Thompson, Man. on Oct. 25. While serving the documents, the officer was informed by the public there was someone in the area carrying a knife.

According to police, the officer responded and during the encounter with the suspect, the officer fired his gun. A knife was seized at the scene.

Police said no one else was physically hurt.

RCMP said Michelle was taken to hospital and then released. He was later arrested at a Thompson business and taken into custody.

Michelle is charged with assault on a police officer with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon on civilians and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) previously launched an investigation into the incident. The unit is mandated to investigate any injury caused by the discharge of a firearm by a police officer.

None of the charges have been proven in court.