Man shot during gun sale, suspects sought: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking to identify two suspects after a man was shot while trying to buy a gun.

Police began to investigate on Monday at 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue.

Officers went to the scene and found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of McPhillips Streets. Police applied a chest seal to the victim, who was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and determined that the victim and suspects arranged to meet to complete a firearm purchase. Police note the meeting was arranged on an online firearm brokerage classified website.

According to police, when the victim became suspicious of the suspects’ behaviour, one of the suspects took out a gun and shot multiple rounds at the victim’s car as he started to drive away. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man in his 20s who was wearing a white hooded sweater. The second suspect is described as a man in his 30s, who was wearing dark clothing and carrying a long gun.

Anyone with information or video that could help investigators is asked to 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.