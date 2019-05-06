

CTV Winnipeg





One man was taken to hospital Saturday after a reported road rage incident led to a shooting.

Police responded to the shooting in the Kingsbury Avenue and McPhillips Street area around 5:55 p.m.

Officers said two men driving in one vehicle became involved in an incident with three men in another vehicle.

The two cars pulled over to a parking lot where, police said, an argument broke out and one of the men from the car with three people was shot.

The two men from the other vehicle left the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Around 6:15 p.m. police arrested one suspect at a home in the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg’s Christopher Junior Capitly, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

On Sunday around 3:50 p.m., a second suspect went to the police headquarters and was arrested.

Winnipeg’s Samtra Samtra, 19, has been charged with a slew of offences including discharge a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent.

They are both in custody.