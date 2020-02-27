WINNIPEG -- Brandon police are investigating after a man was shot.

Police said around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a man went to the Brandon Regional Health Centre with a gunshot wound on his upper body.

Officers said about an hour earlier a gun was shot in a home on the 300 block of 6th Street. Police notified several schools in the area, which were asked to secure and hold students until investigators released the scene.

The victim has since been released from hospital with minor injuries. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Brandon police to provide an update