Man shot in leg in Winnipeg's North End: police

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the city’s North End on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Parr Street and Dufferin Avenue. Images from the scene show a number of police vehicles on the scene, including the K9 unit, as well as areas blocked off by police tape.

Police have not provided many details on the incident, but said the man will be okay. Officers noted the shooting was not random.

