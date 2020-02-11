WINNIPEG -- A man is recovering from a harrowing experience after being shot by someone on a snowmobile, left out in the wilderness, and forced to walk up to two days to Churchill for help.

On Feb. 7, Churchill RCMP received a report of the man who had been shot and was suffering from exposure on Cape Merry Road. Emergency crews arrived and took the man to hospital.

RCMP said the shooting is believed to have happened on Feb. 5 or 6 during the daytime about eight km west of Churchill, near Button Bay.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, told officers he was out trapping when someone on a snowmobile shot him. The man said he believes the snowmobiler may have mistaken him for an animal.

The man then had to walk one to two days to get back to Churchill for help, RCMP said.

RCMP describes the driver of the snowmobile as wearing a black and blue snowsuit, a neck warmer and a black toque. The snowmobile is black and blue and was pulling a sled. RCMP said it was last seen going north from Button Bay.

RCMP is looking for the suspect and is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Chruchill RCMP at (204) 675-2551.