Man shot on Dufferin Avenue Sunday night

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg Police Service has released details on a number of incidents that happened on Jan. 2, including a stabbing and a shooting.

According to police, officers were called to Dufferin Avenue near Andrews Street at 8:59 p.m. for a report about a shooting.

Officers found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man told police he had been shot in the area, and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

WPS said members of the Major Crimes Unit will be following up the investigation.

LANSDOWNE STABBING

Earlier in the day, at 11:22 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service attended a home on Lansdowne Avenue after receiving a report about a stabbing.

WPS said officers found a man suffering from stab wounds and began to provide emergency medical care.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police believe the incident was domestic in nature and a female suspect was placed under arrest at the house.

A 36-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

She was released on an undertaking. The charges have not been proven in court.