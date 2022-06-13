Man shot while driving vehicle early Sunday morning: police

A man says he was shot while driving his vehicle in Winnipeg in the early morning hours on Sunday – police say it is one of a growing number of shootings in the city.

Winnipeg police said the man in his twenties had been driving in the 300 block of Sherbrook Street when gunshots hit him through his vehicle. The man immediately drove himself to the Health Sciences Centre where police were called around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting left the man with a lower-body injury, though he is in stable condition.

Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, said there are still unknowns in this investigation.

"Investigators are working diligently to piece together if the victim was targeted or if he had just happened to be in the crossfire of perhaps a different type of gang shooting," McKinnon said. "It's unconfirmed at this time."

She said at this point it does not look like the shooting was completely random, but said it could be a case of “wrong place, wrong time.”

McKinnon said she realizes this sort of incident is unnerving to the public, and the number of shootings is concerning.

"There does seem to be an increase in the gun violence that is occurring," McKinnon said, adding most shootings are connected with the gang world or the drug subculture. "These guns are often coming from across the border. They are stolen and they are resurfacing here in crime guns."

In an unrelated investigation, police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the upper body and went to the hospital, possibly by taxi, around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

The teen has since been upgraded to stable, but has not been able to provide police with many details of the shooting at this time.

The major crimes unit is investigating the shootings. Anyone with information about either of the two shootings are asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.