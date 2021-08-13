WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening following an argument that led to a stabbing at The Forks.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service went to the area of the Forks Market Road and Fort Gibraltar Trail around 6:40 p.m. after a man was seen stabbing another man.

When officers got to the scene, they found an injured man in his 20s and began to provide first aid. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Shortly after, police found a suspect in the first 100 block of Israel Asper Way and arrested him.

Following an investigation, police determined that the suspect and victim knew each other, and were arguing before the stabbing.

Mason Desjarlais, 23, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Desjarlais is in custody.