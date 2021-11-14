Man stabbed multiple times at Winkler area motel, one man in custody: police

WINNIPEG -

Winkler police have arrested a man after another man was stabbed multiple times at a local motel early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Winkler Police Service posted on Facebook, officers were called to a local motel around 4:35 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds and were told the suspect had gotten away.

"Police administered first aid to the male until paramedics from Boundary Trails Health Centre arrived and transported the victim to hospital," the release reads.

While officers were helping the man, police said they were called to a nearby gas station for a report of a man acting suspiciously.

"Based on the investigation to this point, police believed this suspicious person to be the suspect in the stabbing," the release reads.

The man – a 23-year-old from Winkler – was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said the man and the victim of the stabbing are known to each other.

The man remains in custody.