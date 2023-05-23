Man stabbed on transit bus, police looking for multiple suspects
Winnipeg police are looking for multiple suspects after a stabbing on a city bus Friday.
Police said officers were called to the area of Sargent Avenue and Balmoral Street at around 5:15 p.m.
A man was found with serious injuries and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.
Police said the stabbing happened after an altercation broke out between the man and two to three "unknown individuals." During the altercation police said the man was stabbed.
Police said the suspects left the bus after it pulled over and police were called.
No one has been arrested and the major crimes unit is investigating.
