WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man went to hospital with a stab wound.

Police received a call just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, saying a man was in a Winnipeg hospital suffering from a stab wound and was in unstable condition.

Officers were able to determine the man in his 20’s had been assaulted outside of a bar in the 400 block of Main Street.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident. The man has been upgraded to stable condition.