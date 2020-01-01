Man stabbed outside Main Street bar on New Year’s morning: Police
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 4:07PM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man went to hospital with a stab wound.
Police received a call just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, saying a man was in a Winnipeg hospital suffering from a stab wound and was in unstable condition.
Officers were able to determine the man in his 20’s had been assaulted outside of a bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident. The man has been upgraded to stable condition.