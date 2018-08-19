

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two men for a violent assault, stabbing and robbery in the Central Park area.

Police said the incident happened Saturday around 1:50 a.m. when the victim, a 19-year-old man, and 21-year-old woman were confronted. They were told to lay on the ground and give up their belongings.

The two suspects then seriously assaulted the man. Police said he suffered from multiple, serious upper-body stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Officers arrested the two suspects shortly after. 25-year-old Kenneth Alfred Alex McKary of God’s River, Man. and 23-year-old Michael Frank Flett have each been charged with:

Robbery x 2

Aggravated Assault

Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Utter Threats x 2

Both men have been detained in custody.