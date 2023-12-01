Man stabs store employee, police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a man after a store employee was stabbed on Wednesday.
On Nov. 29, around 8:45 p.m., police went to a store in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue for reports of a stabbing.
A woman was found injured and taken to hospital in unstable condition. She was later updated to stable.
Police said a man walked into the store, grabbed several items and then left without paying. The man confronted a woman who worked at the store and police said the man stabbed her in the upper body.
Police are looking for a man in his mid to late 20s. He is around six feet tall and has a thin build.
He has medium-length hair, glasses and was wearing a dark grey hoodie and blue puffy vest.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo during overnight stay
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped an Ontario zoo during an overnight stay on Friday. According to an employee, it "jumped" over handlers' heads.
With Canada set to reimpose cap on working hours, international students worry about paying for tuition, living expenses
Canada is set to reimpose the cap on the number of hours that international students can work off campus. But with heightened cost-of-living concerns in Canada, many international students say they're not sure how they'll be able to afford their tuition and living expenses if they can't work full-time.
Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Environment Canada calls for mild, rainy winter for most of Canada
Winter will be unusually warm and rainy across much of the country this year, according to the latest data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
More salmonella-contaminated fruits pulled amid outbreak: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items that got taken off the shelves this week
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Live updates Israeli strikes kill over 175 people in Gaza as cease-fire ends, health officials say
Israeli strikes on houses and buildings have killed at least 178 people throughout the Gaza Strip on the first hours of fighting after a weeklong truce collapsed Friday, according to the Health Ministry there. Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
Regina
-
Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty by a Regina Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
-
'This will always be Saskatchewan's team': Riders' new coach introduces himself to province
On Thursday the Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed they had selected former Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace, as the team’s 48th head coach and on Friday he addressed the media and Rider Nation for the first time since taking on the new role.
-
Sask. First Nation uses wood from old grain elevators to build its first homes
A Saskatchewan First Nation is using wood from old grain elevators to build some of the first homes on its land.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation uses wood from old grain elevators to build its first homes
A Saskatchewan First Nation is using wood from old grain elevators to build some of the first homes on its land.
-
Saskatoon city council approves plan for kids to ride buses for free
Kids in Saskatoon are one step closer to riding city buses for free.
-
Assault of inmate from Saskatoon at B.C. prison now a homicide investigation
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into the death of an inmate at a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley last weekend, CTV News has learned.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
-
Investigation focused on where Sault murderer got his weapons, police chief says
The chief of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is assuring the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing into the Oct. 23 mass shooting in the city.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo during overnight stay
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped an Ontario zoo during an overnight stay on Friday. According to an employee, it "jumped" over handlers' heads.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Coun. Jennifer Rice offers apology, but says reports she bullied staff are 'inaccurate'
Jennifer Rice, the Edmonton city councillor for Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, is disputing reports that she bullied staff and created a toxic work environment, but is still refusing to take questions about what happened.
-
Edmonton breweries serve up hot treats and cold brews for a good cause
Local breweries in Edmonton are finding unique ways to give back this holiday season.
-
Big thrills expected at FIS Snowboard Big Air spectacular at Commonwealth Stadium
A year ago, temperatures dipped much lower at a major snowboarding event held at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, but even with warmer temperatures now, organizers promise there will be plenty of the white stuff to stage the 2023 edition that features the world's largest temporary structure for the sport.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Jumped over their heads': Kangaroo escapes Ontario zoo during overnight stay
A kangaroo destined for Quebec escaped an Ontario zoo during an overnight stay on Friday. According to an employee, it "jumped" over handlers' heads.
-
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
-
Toronto residents raise concerns over empty section of Yonge Street, awaiting demolition since spring
A block of storefronts along a major Toronto road has been sitting empty, covered in black paint and awaiting demolition, since the spring.
Calgary
-
Deadly crash between CTrain and vehicle under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police say one person was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a CTrain on Friday.
-
Suspect pleads guilty to one charge in Calgary terrorism case
A man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after admitting he shared recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on TikTok and posted on Snapchat that his mission would begin during Pride month.
-
Thousands of southern Alberta seniors will have a Merry Christmas thanks to Seniors Secret Service
The southeast warehouse looks like Santa's workshop with boxes piled high filled with gifts. Each one has a name and destination marked on it and some are decorated by Seniors Secret Service volunteers who filled them.
Montreal
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
-
MISSING CHILD
MISSING CHILD Montreal boy, 11, missing since Wednesday evening
Montreal policed are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy. Kylidd Amos was last seen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 near the corner of 25th Avenue and 42nd Street in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
-
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' planning to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are planning to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
-
Calabogie, Ont. residents and first responders join forces in dramatic dump truck rescue
Quick thinking by residents and first responders avoided a potential tragedy as they rescued a man trapped inside an overturned dump truck submerged in a frigid water.
-
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
Atlantic
-
3 youths arrested after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
Three youths were arrested after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning at a school in the Halifax area.
-
Woman, 25, charged with murder in Cape Breton homicide
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Cape Breton last week.
-
First heavy snowfall of December likely on Monday for parts of the Maritimes
A low pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States and passing along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia is likely to bring parts of the Maritimes the first heavy snowfall for December on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Inquest will look into suspect’s death at a Brantford, Ont. hotel
The province has launched an inquest into the death of David Thomson who died in a Brantford, Ont. hotel room in 2019. At the time, he was wanted in connection to a double homicide in Hamilton.
-
Male arrested after allegedly shooting at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
-
Greens win second seat at Queen's Park in Kitchener Centre byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING CSIS to probe B.C. office after allegations of rape, harassment
Canada's spy agency says it has launched a workplace assessment of its British Columbia office over 'serious allegations' raised by whistleblowers who say they were sexually assaulted and harassed by a senior officer.
-
2 found dead in Richmond residence, homicide investigators called
Mounties in Richmond say homicide investigators have been called in after the discovery of two bodies inside a home in the city Thursday night.
-
Special weather statement warns of high tides on B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of extremely high tides on British Columbia's South Coast this weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog gets $2M funding boost to hire staff, cut investigation times
The province gave the IIO a $2 million budget lift for this fiscal year to fund 13 new positions, including seven in investigations.
-
Special weather statement warns of high tides on B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of extremely high tides on British Columbia's South Coast this weekend.
-
Nanaimo homeowner assaulted with baseball bat in home invasion attempt: RCMP
A 20-year-old Nanaimo man is in police custody after Mounties were called to an attempted break-in at a home south of the city Friday.