    Man stabs store employee, police searching for suspect

    Winnipeg police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a store employee in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

    Winnipeg police are looking for a man after a store employee was stabbed on Wednesday.

    On Nov. 29, around 8:45 p.m., police went to a store in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

    A woman was found injured and taken to hospital in unstable condition. She was later updated to stable.

    Police said a man walked into the store, grabbed several items and then left without paying. The man confronted a woman who worked at the store and police said the man stabbed her in the upper body.

    Police are looking for a man in his mid to late 20s. He is around six feet tall and has a thin build.

    He has medium-length hair, glasses and was wearing a dark grey hoodie and blue puffy vest.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

