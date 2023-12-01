Man stabs store employee, police searching for suspect

Winnipeg police are looking for a man after a store employee was stabbed on Wednesday.

On Nov. 29, around 8:45 p.m., police went to a store in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

A woman was found injured and taken to hospital in unstable condition. She was later updated to stable.

Police said a man walked into the store, grabbed several items and then left without paying. The man confronted a woman who worked at the store and police said the man stabbed her in the upper body.

Police are looking for a man in his mid to late 20s. He is around six feet tall and has a thin build.

He has medium-length hair, glasses and was wearing a dark grey hoodie and blue puffy vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.