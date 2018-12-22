Featured
Man steals I.D., takes out bank draft for over $80K: Steinbach RCMP
(File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 3:47PM CST
A man at the centre of a fraud investigation allegedly used stolen I.D to take out a bank draft for over $80-thousand dollars, say Steinbach RCMP.
They say he got the bank draft from a Steinbach bank on July 25 before using it to buy gold at a Winnipeg store.
The suspect is described as having brown hair and a beard, wearing blue jeans, a yellow reflective t-shirt and a ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.