A man at the centre of a fraud investigation allegedly used stolen I.D to take out a bank draft for over $80-thousand dollars, say Steinbach RCMP.

They say he got the bank draft from a Steinbach bank on July 25 before using it to buy gold at a Winnipeg store.

The suspect is described as having brown hair and a beard, wearing blue jeans, a yellow reflective t-shirt and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.