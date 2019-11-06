WINNIPEG -- A fundraising effort is underway for a man who was hit by a car during an attempt to stop shoplifters running away from a business.

Police said on Oct. 23 at around 5:15 p.m. they were called to a business in the 2100 block of Pembina Highway, after a vehicle hit a man and took off.

Tom Kowalsky told CTV News it happened while his friend Brad Emch was shopping at a Safeway and saw two shoplifting suspects who had coordinated an escape from the store.

“It happened right in front of Bradley, who is such a great human being, he just reacted,” Kowalsky said.

Police said an employee and customers went after the pair and wound up involved in a struggle.

Kowalsky said Emch got punched in the scuffle.

“And in between all this happening, a little old man asked Bradley if he could like, break it up for a sec so he could get away, and being the great citizen he is, he was like, ‘Absolutely, sir.’

“And that gave the thief his opportunity to start the car.”

Police said a customer was hit by a vehicle and the major crimes unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made.

Kowalsky started an online fundraiser for his friend, who he said was struck twice and is currently using a cane, that is more than halfway to its $5,000 goal.

He is also organizing an event to celebrate Emch.

“I’m actually quite overwhelmed by the response,” he said.

CTV News is speaking with Emch Wednesday afternoon. This story will be updated.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger