

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested one person for hitting a man with a vehicle in the 300 block of Kennedy Street.

The attack happened around 11:50 p.m. on July 6 after the two men had gotten into a fight.

Officers believe the two men had been together throughout the night in the Central Park area when they got into a verbal argument. They then got into the suspect’s vehicle and he threatened the victim.

The two eventually stopped in the 400 block of Ferry Street and after the victim was threatened again, they got into a fist fight.

After the fight they returned to the Central Park area. Police said the victim tried to walk away but the suspect drove onto the sidewalk and rammed the man with his vehicle.

He fled the scene, but returned a short time after and officers arrested him.

The victim, a man in his 30’s, was taken to hospital in stable condition with a number of injuries.

The suspect was also taken to hospital for injuries, but was released shortly after.

Eyasu Gidyelew, a 37-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle Cause Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm

He was detained in custody.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.