WINNIPEG -- A man stabbed in God’s Lake Narrows, Man., is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, RCMP officers were called to stabbing at a home in God’s Lake Narrows.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man who was severely hurt.

The victim was immediately taken to the nursing station, treated, and then sent to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led police to arrest a 39-year-old man, who is in custody.

Police continue to investigate the incident.