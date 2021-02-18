Advertisement
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing in northeast Manitoba
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 8:25AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A man stabbed in God’s Lake Narrows, Man., is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, RCMP officers were called to stabbing at a home in God’s Lake Narrows.
When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 45-year-old man who was severely hurt.
The victim was immediately taken to the nursing station, treated, and then sent to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation led police to arrest a 39-year-old man, who is in custody.
Police continue to investigate the incident.