WINNIPEG -- Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed 15 businesses with weapons over the course of 2021.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, detectives investigated a series of armed robberies and thefts that began in March of this year.

Winnipeg police said the first theft was on March 9.

Here is a list of the robberies as described by the Winnipeg Police Service:

On March 9, a theft of gas was reported from a gas bar in the 1000 block of Keewatin St. Later that evening, a suspect (believed to be the same man) returned. He produced a knife and stole money from the till and cigarettes.

On March 13, a man armed with a knife robbed a gas bar in the 3300 block of Portage Ave. He took money from the till, cigarettes and the employee’s personal vehicle.

Also on March 13, a man armed with a knife robbed a convenience store in the 500 block of Osborne St. of cigarettes.

On April 22, a man armed with a knife robbed a restaurant in the 1400 block of Inkster Blvd. where he took cash from the till.

On April 29, a man armed with a knife robbed a gas bar in the 1000 block of Keewatin St. of cigarettes and other merchandise.

On May 2, a man stating he had a gun robbed a convenience store in the 600 block of Watt St. and took cigarettes.

On May 14, a suspect indicating he had a gun robbed a convenience store in the 1100 block of Narin Ave. where he took a quantity of cigarettes.

On May 14, a man armed with a knife robbed a business located in the 900 block of Keewatin St. of cash from the till.

On May 16, a man robbed a gas bar in the 900 block of Henderson Hwy. where he took cigarettes and cash.

On May 17, a man armed with a knife robbed a grocery store in the 900 block of Keewatin St. of cash and product.

Later on May 17, a man armed with a knife robbed a convenience store located in the 200 block of Tyndall Ave. of cash from the till.

On May 18, a man indicating he had a gun robbed a convenience store in the 400 block of Talbot Ave. of cash and cigarettes.

On May 23, a man robbed a convenience store in the 600 block of Watt St. of a quantity of cigarettes.

On May 31, a man with a handgun robbed a convenience store in the 600 block of Watt St. of cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

On June 2, a man suspect armed with a gun (and accompanied by a female suspect) robbed a convenience store in the 700 block of St. Mary’s Rd. of cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Police said the total value of merchandise and cash stolen was approximately $46,000, and the same man was responsible for all 15 robberies.

On June 2, investigators arrested a man and laid charges related to all of the above incidents.

According to police, at the time of his arrest, the man was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine. A subsequent search warrant located a CO2-powered handgun.

The man was also found to be Unlawfully at Large (UAL), and an arrest warrant was executed to that effect. A second warrant issued by RCMP was also executed.

Kyle Aron Parisian, 27, has been charged with 22 separate offences. He was detained in custody.

A 30-year-old female will be charged with Robbery and Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking. She was processed by way of Release Order.

No charges have been proven in court.