

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found with stabs wounds on Monday night.

Around 11 p.m. officers were flagged down in the 100 block of Henry Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Police then found the victim, a man in his 20s, who was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.