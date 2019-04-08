

CTV Winnipeg





A 33-year-old man has been charged after police allege he threatened security guards and pedestrians while armed with a knife.

On Saturday around 4:15 p.m., police received a report that a man with a knife was uttering threats in the Portage Avenue and Carlton Street area.

Police said the man had been escorted out of Portage Place when he took out a knife and made a threatening gesture at security officers, then threatened pedestrians.

Winnipeg police caught up with and arrested a suspect in the Ellice Avenue and Hargrave Street area and allege he had a folding knife with him.

Winnipeg’s Sandy David Bruce has been charged with two counts of uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with probation order.